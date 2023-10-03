KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nothing screams fall like a cinnamon roll, and luckily, Oct. 4 is a day dedicated to the sweet treat. To celebrate, Cinnaholic is offering a BOGO deal from 12-4pm on Oct. 4.

For those who may not make it in time, if you still stop by on Wednesday, they’ll provide you with a coupon you can use on your next visit.

Of course there’s more to Cinnaholic than just their cinnamon rolls, and they made sure to create a fall inspired menu too. Some top choices from their all-vegan menu include limited-time fall flavors that will be available until the end of October, which are:

Pumpkin Cheesecake Roll – pumpkin cheesecake frosting topped with pumpkin cookie bites, marshmallows and a dusting of brown sugar cinnamon mix)

Cinnamon Toasty Crunch Roll – maple frosting topped with cinnadoodle cookie dough, graham cookies and a dusting of brown sugar cinnamon mix)

Pumpkin Cookies

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Mini Loaf – A one pound loaf of our fresh baked pumpkin bread with our homemade brown sugar and cinnamon mix baked in

Pick of the Patch (four box): Transport yourself straight to the fall festival with this fun box which includes our blueberry pie roll, caramel apple pie roll, pumpkin cheesecake roll and our maple toasty crunch roll

Apart from National Cinnamon Roll Day, Cinnaholic is a perfect choice for any day or even an event. They cater and can deliver. To find out more, visit their website.