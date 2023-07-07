KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is National Dive Bar Day, a perfect day to raise a toast to the place where friends gather and memories are made.

One of the best places to enjoy good drinks and good food for National Dive Bar Day is none other than Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive in Farragut. With amazing dog-friendly outdoor seating, a cabana bar overlooking the water, and entertainment 5-6 nights a week, Daddy Mac’s is a great place to be this summer.

They also have special Dive Bar Specials all summer long. Some new summer items include Bite-Size Sliders, Summer Salad Bars in a Jar, Deviled Eggs, and New Specialty Cocktails.

They also now have 12 Slider Options on the menu, and if you can’t choose one flavor, they offer the Slider Sampler, where you can choose 5 different sliders. A few favorites include the Black N Blue Sliders, Chester’s Chinese Chicken Slider, Chopped Brisket Slider, and the BBQ Pulled Pork Slider.

To learn more about Daddy Mac’s great summertime specials, check out Daddy Mac’s website.