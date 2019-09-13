Celebrate National Drive Electric Week with an electric test drive

KNOXVILLE,Tenn. (WATE)–You can satisfy your curiosity about electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week inKnoxville. Learn about EV cost savings, comfort, power, and quiet rides with no emissions. All major automotive manufacturers are growing their EV lines. many of which will be on display. Over a dozen Knoxville electric drivers will bring their cars and talk about their experience going electric. The Knoxville Electric Vehicle Association will host a Ride and Drive at Whole Foods on Papermill Drive from 11AM to 4PM on Saturday, September 14th. SEEED – Knox will host a Drive and Ride from 11AM to 3PM on Saturday, September 21st, at 1617 Dandridge Avenue. Susan and Jack Goodwin tell us more about this event. For more information, visit the National Drive Electric Week webpage at https://driveelectricweek.org/index.php.