KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — September celebrates National Family Meals Month to encourage families to gather around the table for a shared meal. One of the biggest barriers to sitting down together at mealtime is lack of time due to hectic schedules.

Food City’s Dish in a Dash recipes feature better-for-you pantry staples paired with fresh ingredients for a meal made in minutes to save you time in the kitchen.

Food City featured meal deals provide perfect recipe inspiration the whole family will love. Find out more over on their website.