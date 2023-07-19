KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ice cream is loved by millions, and it’s of course enjoyed even more in the summer months, which makes perfect sense as to why July in National Ice Cream Month. A great way to celebrate here in East Tennessee is with Cruze Farm at any of their four locations.

The family owned dairy farm has been putting smiles on faces since 1980. They milk Jersey cows and use their milk to create their specialty ice creams and milks.

Here are some ice cream facts from the International Dairy Foods Association to savor over throughout the rest of the month, or while enjoying a few scoops from Cruze Farm:

The average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year, or about 4 gallons.

Most ice cream companies are family owned and have been in operation for more than 50 years.

Ice cream companies contribute more than $13 billion directly to the national economy and supporting nearly 29,000 direct jobs that generate $1.8 billion in direct wages.

In 2021, ice cream makers in the U.S. churned out more than 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream.





