Celebrate National S’more Day with these Simple S’mores Bites

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – August 10 is National S’mores Day! While you may not be able to spend time around the campfire, these Simple S’more Bites make it easy to enjoy this summer and fall favorite.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup graham crackers
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 6 tablespoons of unsalted butter, melted
  • Chocolate candy bar of your choice, broken
  • Large marshmallows
  1. Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Finely crush your graham crackers, then combine with powdered sugar and butter.
  3. Once combined, press into muffin tins.
  4. Bake for 3-5 minutes, or until golden brown.
  5. Once cooled, top with the chocolate of your choice and marshmallow.
  6. Bake again for 2-3 minutes, or until the marshmallow is toasted to your preference.
  7. Enjoy!

