Celebrate National S’more Day with these Simple S’mores Bites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education has brought back its data dashboard showing COVID-19 cases among school districts in the state. It had previously paused its data collection in May at the end of the school year.

Now that schools are getting back in session across the state, the dashboard has been relaunched. It includes regional, district and local school data on new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. School districts and public charter schools will provide their self-reported data for the dashboard to the Tennessee Department of Education on a weekly basis.