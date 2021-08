KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for some bargains! August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day, and our friends from Habitat for Humanity ReStore are joining us with some of the best deals you’ll find, all while giving back to the community.

The Knoxville Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 1511 Downtown W Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37919. For more information call 865-690-4214 or visit www.KnoxvilleHabitatReSTore.com.