KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop, donate, and repeat.

August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and a local store is celebrating in style. The Knoxville Habitat ReStore is the place to be on this special day for shopping, food, and fun.

The ReStore offers new and gently used furniture, home decor, appliances, apparel, and more for a discounted price. T hrift until you drop as you experience the store with added discounts, prizes, and giveaways.

Food trucks and live entertainment will be on-site from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for all who work up an appetite during their shopping experience.



Students who bring a valid ID can also save big with their Back-to-School Sale that offers 20 percent throughout the store.

This is a day that all shoppers will love. Throughout the year, ReStore is always accepting mint condition donations, volunteers, and shoppers. Visit their website for a list of items they are currently accepting.

