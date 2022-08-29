KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause.

The Greater Knoxville Sertoma Club will be holding a 1-mile walk on Sunday, September 11 at the UT Gardens. The event will kick off from 2:00 p.m. and will go until 5:00 p.m. for a day of, kid’s activities, refreshments, door prizes, and several educational opportunities and vendors dedicated to hearing health.

Anyone can walk individually, on a team, or donate towards their mission. Registration is currently open online.

The event will go back to benefit local and national organizations such as the Hearing and Speech Foundation, Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs, and the University of Tennessee’s Audiology and Speech Pathology college.

Sertoma Club is a national organization that will holding events throughout the country. Don Holecek, a Sertoman serving as chair of this year’s event, says they are eager to offer a fun day out to promote hearing health and activities. Sertoma stands for Service to Mankind with a major advocacy on hearing health, especially avoidable hearing loss.

For more information on the event and how you can get further involved, visit their website.