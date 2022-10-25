GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Anakeesta’s “Hallow Mountain” is a celebration of autumn in East Tennessee and this year the spooky comes out when the sun goes down.

Autumn has arrived in the Great Smoky Mountains, and there’s no better place to experience the season and the changing leaves than at Anakeesta, Gatlinburg’s award-winning theme park. Visitors to the park can enjoy Halloween themed décor throughout the park. Step into Black Bear Village and taste Bavarian themed food and drink specials, while listening to live music. Make you way to Vista Gardens and stroll through stunning nature inspired pumpkin carvings.

As day changes to night, and the sun dips below the mountains in the distance, our lights come on for you to experience Anakeesta at Night. The whole village becomes awash in colors of orange, purple, and a mystical green. Around every corner is another whimsical piece of nature-themed Halloween décor.

For more information visit the Anakeesta website.