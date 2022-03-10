KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One donation can save up to three lives.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up for another blood drive. From March 14-18 the St. Patrick’s day Celebration blood drive will be in full swing.

Donors will receive a St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt, a coupon to Texas Roadhouse, and one ticket to the Ice Bears game happening on Sunday, March 20.

Aaron Price, Donor Recruitment Manager, came in to speak about why they hold various drives throughout the year.

MEDIC provides blood to medical facilities throughout the entire region. Because of this, there is never enough to go around. Price mentions, the summer seasons are particularly a more scarce time for donations. However, many are trying to do their part to spready awareness and encourage more to donate.

Knox County, Mayor Glenn Jacobs, got in on the action by posting to his Instagram page him donating blood to MEDIC.

For more information on MEDIC and to find out if you are eligible to donate, visit their website.