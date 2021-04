KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Looking to spice up meals in the kitchen? Look no further than K-Town Krack!

James "Boo" Johnson, founder and owner of K-Town Krack, has been perfecting a seasoning mix that began in his dorm room in Michigan nearly a decade ago. Now, the recipe is perfect with three different flavors: original, hot and ranch, with even more spice blends on the way.