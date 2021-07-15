Celebrate Summer with the TN Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are still looking for family fun and adventures right here in East Tennessee, look no further! The Tennessee Smokies Baseball calendar is packed with some exciting and kid friendly events that your family will not want to miss! As Leslie Soffa explains from firework shows and princess at the park, to Top Gun T-shirts and a bobble head give away, you don’t want to miss all the activities planned this summer! To check out all the events you can head to milb.com/tennessee.

