Celebrate Tennessee Statehood Day with the Blount Mansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the celebration of Tennessee Statehood Day.
Instead of celebrating this holiday in person, Blount Mansion and the Historic Homes of Knoxville are celebrating online with virtual tours.
by: Chelsea HaynesPosted: / Updated:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the celebration of Tennessee Statehood Day.
Instead of celebrating this holiday in person, Blount Mansion and the Historic Homes of Knoxville are celebrating online with virtual tours.