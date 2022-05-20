KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Visit Knoxville kicks off the 40th anniversary celebration of the World’s Fair with a party the whole region is invited to attend.

The yearlong 40th anniversary celebrations get started this Saturday at World’s Fair Park from 10am through 9pm. This family-friendly event is free to the public and open to all visitors. This celebration will include cultural exhibits on the World’s Fair Performance Lawn and performances at the World’s Fair Amphitheater presented by TVA. It will include Technology and Maker demonstrations and vendors, a memorabilia collectors swap meet, and the crown jewels a Ferris wheel & energy exhibits. Come hungry because there will be food and beer available for purchase as well as 40th anniversary merchandise that will add to any enthusiasts collection. The good times wrap up with a fireworks display choreographed to tunes from the 1980s.

For more information you can visit the event information page through Visit Knoxville.