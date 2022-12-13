KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Libraries are getting in on the holiday fun with a wide variety of events that are fun for the whole family.

The Knox County Libraries are offering a variety of seasonal events and activities to celebrate the holiday season and bring family friendly fun to Knox County.

2nd Annual Great Gingerbread House Show Off:

From December 3rd until the 19th competitors can submit their creations for the Great Gingerbread House Show Off. The entries will be displayed at the Farragut Library location until December 21st.

PaperArt: Book Candle:

On Thursday December 27th visitors to the Burlington Branch Library will learn to make decorative candles out of recycled books.

SoKno Seasonal Soiree:

On December 15th join in on the holiday fun at South Knoxville. There will be activities, crafts, and stories for the whole family. Wear your holiday socks for a chance to win a prize.

Crafts for the Uncrafty: Marbled Tree Ornaments:

On December 14th for those of us that are not very crafty, learn how to make ornaments using the hydro dip method. A great entry into crafts, space for this event is limited to please contact the Cedar Bluff Branch to reserve your spot.

For more information on all of the great events being held, visit the Knox County Library website.