RUGBY, Tenn. (WATE) – Historic Rugby has many ties to Great Britain which brings you such events as Irish Road Bowling and Tea service in honor of the queen’s jubilee.

Morgan county embodies the East Tennessee community spirit, welcoming all visitors to their home with open arms. The residents take great pride in putting together events that showcase their roots such as tea settings in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II jubilee. With settings provided by a local collector and specialty teas hand-selected by organizers, this experience brings the spirit of Morgan county into a teacup.

For more information visit the Historic Rugby website.