KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sip on a Mint Julep and wear your best dress to an upcoming classic affair like no other.

On Saturday, May 6 The Tennessean Hotel will be holding its first ever ‘Derby Day Soiree’ from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Tickets are online.

Guests will feel completely transported to the Kentucky Derby with a live viewing of the event, live music, a classic Derby meal, and more. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Arrive in your best frock, feather hats, and debonair regalia for a best-dressed contest. This event is being put on by a leading sponsor, Woodford Reserve.

The Tennessean is recognized for its tea events and is excited to be adding more events like the upcoming Derby Day Soiree. For more information, hotel bookings, and private events, visit their website or call them at 865-232-1800.