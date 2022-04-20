KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you are celebrating Mother’s Day or just a special woman in your life, an upcoming event is just the way to do it.

Realty One Group, Anthem is hosting their first ever One For All Charity Women’s event on Saturday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will feature food trucks, vendors, a silent auction and more. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Hand Up for Woman, a local organization that promotes the well being of a woman’s full potential by providing classes, mentorships, and more.

Linda Erendson, a local realtor with Realty One Group, says her passion isn’t to help you buy or sell your home, but to help our community in any ways possible.

Erendson has taken on her own personal projects while still helping someone find the perfect home. Recently, with the help of Linda, an East Tennessee veteran closed on his home. Due to not having enough funds, the home was not move-in ready and needed a full renovation. Linda and her husband, Kerry, put up 100 percent of the funds to flip his home.

Realty One Group, Anthem is doing so much for the community to turn their houses into a home.

For more information on the All For One event, visit their website.