KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Karns Vision Center, a full-service medical eye and vision care provider in Knoxville is celebrating 15 years of business!

In 2008, Dr. Shane and Dr. Michelle Presson, a husband and wife duo, opened up their independent optometry practice. Over the years, they’ve tripled in size, expanding to a building with three times the square footage of their original place, while quadrupling in staff size.

Dr. Shane was recently named one of Newsweek’s Top 100 Optometrists in the United States over the past two years. He says, “We truly strive to be best in every aspect- we want to come to KVC to be a one-of-a-kind experience. We have the most up-to-date equipment and technology to make sure you have the most accurate vision exam. The practice is quite special. We currently have 4 staff members who all plan to pursue their own doctorates in optometry. Each of our doctors and staff truly cares about our patients.”

Karns Vision Center will hold a special birthday celebration this Friday, June 16th from 9 am to 2 pm. The birthday celebration will have special discounts ranging from 15-50% off frames. Plus, there will be giveaways, light refreshments, and sports animal hosting from the Josh & Swain Shot.

To learn more about Karns Vision Center and its upcoming anniversary celebration, check out their website.