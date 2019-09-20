Celebrating 50 years at The Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont

KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The 35th Annual Goodwill Fashion Show and Sale, is an amazing night of fun and fashion! The event is coming up October 3, 2019 at the Hilton Knoxville.

Proceeds from the Fashion Show & Sale will support Goodwill Industries-Knoxville, Inc.’s mission to provide vocational services and employment opportunities for people with barriers to employment.