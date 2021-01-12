Celebrating a century of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past 99 years, Frankie Riddle has lived her life to the fullest, and this past weekend that same life afforded her the opportunity to see the triple digits, as she turned 100 years old.

Her family is grateful to celebrate her in the midst of the pandemic, showering her with love, cards, gifts and honks, during this past weekend’s drive-by celebration.

Riddle said she doesn’t know how she made it all of these years, but encourages everyone to just “trust in the Lord, and just hang on.”

Riddle was elated to see her “tribe” parading through her East Knoxville neighborhood this pass weekend; a generational legacy that has left her with four children, 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandkids.

“Everybody’s not able to have a mother, or even a father alive, when they get to be a 100 years old,” Frankie’s son, Woodrow Riddle, said. “She did everything she could for us, and we are eternally grateful.”

“We just want to let her know that we love you, and there’s nothing we wouldn’t do for you,” Michael Riddle, Frankie’s grandson said.

Happy 100th Birthday, Frankie!