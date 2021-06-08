KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Your invited to celebrate 50 years of Lawson McGhee Library and architect Bruce McCarty. The Knox County Public Library is offering a free lecture discussing the iconic work of McCarty and his impact on the Library system and Knoxville city as a whole. The online lecture is being held Monday, June, 14 at 7 p.m.
Celebrating architect Bruce McCarty and Knoxville’s Modernism
