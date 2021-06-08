Celebrating architect Bruce McCarty and Knoxville’s Modernism

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Your invited to celebrate 50 years of Lawson McGhee Library and architect Bruce McCarty. The Knox County Public Library is offering a free lecture discussing the iconic work of McCarty and his impact on the Library system and Knoxville city as a whole. The online lecture is being held Monday, June, 14 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.