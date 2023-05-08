OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Nurses Week is here to celebrate, honor, and encourage those who work in this rewarding profession.

From ER nurses to pediatric nurses, there are many ways to plug into this career. However, many are finding ways to work even closer with their patients now more than ever.

There are over 2 million home healthcare nurses in the country, and one of the leading provider agencies is here in Oak Ridge.

Patriot Homecare is locally owned and ready to serve you and your healthcare needs. From temporary to permanent health disabilities, conditions, injuries, and more they can cater to your needs and recovery.

Patriot Homecare primarily serves pediatric to geriatric patients and can help with the following:

Respiratory Diseases / Disorders

Neurological Impairments

Chromosomal Abnormalities

Cardiac Abnormalities

Endocrine Diseases / Disorders

Quadriplegic / Paraplegic

Working this closely with a patient provides a meaningful experience for you and the ones you are caring for. If this is for you, there is something that might help you make that decision easier.

Currently, they are offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for those ready to work with them.

For more information for you or a loved one, visit their website.