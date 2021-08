KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A term you may be hearing more and more about recently is "breakthrough cases." That's when someone who has been fully vaccinated still gets COVID-19.

The chances of it happening are slim, but as one Knoxville family recently discovered, it can happen. Dr. Jennifer Mozingo's family just finished a 10-day quarantine, after her 14-year-old son tested positive for COVID.