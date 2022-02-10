KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local entrepreneur and community activist Marcus Hall of Marc Nelson Denim tells us how we can all overcome adversity and be successful.

Marcus Hall and Marc Nelson Denim are familiar names to most in the East Tennessee region. Marcus has built Marc Nelson Denim from the ground up, creating one of the most respected men’s fashion boutiques in the area. But Marcus’s endless pursuit in developing and uplifting the East Tennessee community is what makes him so much more than just a talented local businessman. From supporting several local charities to helping setup and coordinate community events, Marcus never ceases in his efforts to shape East Tennessee into a region of endless economic and social potential. You can hear the passion in his voice every time that he talks about his beloved hometown.

For more information on Marcus Hall, his business triumphs and his philanthropic efforts visit the Marc Nelson Denim website.