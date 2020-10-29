Celebrating different abilities for National Down Syndrome Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the Preston family is sharing their story with two special needs children.

Melanie Preston, mom of Elliot Preston, an ambassador at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH), poured out her heart, thanking ETCH for the love and support they have provided over the years. The Preston family continues to raise awareness for children and adults living with Down Syndrome, like her son, showcasing how incredibly talented these individuals are, despite of their genetic disorder.

