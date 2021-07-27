Celebrating fashion through the decades with The Girl Talk Inc. Fashion Show and Gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– You know we love all things fashion and style on Living East Tennessee, and coming up you can revisit fashion through the decades and help out a great cause! Mark your calendars now for the Girl Talk Inc. Annual Fashion Show and Gala! Today we are hearing more about how the Girl Talk Inc. Organization is helping young women in our community and how you can make a difference. The big event is coming up August 7th, at The Knoxville Convention Center. You still have time to buy your ticket! For more information you can log onto girltalkinc.com.