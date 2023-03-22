JEFFERSON, Tenn. (WATE) — Come together to join in on a nationally recognizes celebration of Native American culture.

On Saturday, March 25 in the Jefferson County High School gymnasium, the Spirit of the Nations Pow Wow will be taking place for all to enjoy. Tickets are $7 for adults, $2 dollars for children. Veterans get in free.

Pow Wow’s signify the culmination of different nations coming together for dance, celebration, art and more. This event gives the community the opportunity to explore and witness the preservation of the Native American history, especially in East Tennessee.

This is the first year in their new location. Mark Finchum, event organizer, is happy to announce they are expanding and are having to upgrader their event space due to a high number of attendees.

There will be a dance competition, silent auction, storytelling, food and more.

The event will also feature an authentic Tipi Display.

For more information and a full schedule, visit their website and Facebook page.