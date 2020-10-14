Celebrating indigenous heritage in East Tennessee

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For a small percentage of Latino Americans in Knoxville, their first native tongue is neither Spanish nor English, it’s one of 20 plus different Mayan dialects native to the modern countries of Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

“There’s a huge language barrier,” Luci Diego, Youth and Family Liason at Centro Hispano said. “Because some people just assume that just because you’re a Brown person or Hispanic person, that you speak Spanish and understand it really well.”

Bridging the gap for those families struggling with language barriers in the greater Knoxville area is Centro Hispano who’s assisting students and their parents while helping them stay in the know, as they learn English and Spanish, while transitioning to American life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.