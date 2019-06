KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates and honors the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas; almost two and a half years, after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Freed slaves rejoiced once they learned of their freedom, and deemed June 19, their freedom day. The holiday became known as Juneteenth, and is recognized and celebrated as a state holiday in almost all states in our country today.