KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One talented group in Knoxville is commemorating a decade of their existence with a pair of special performances.

The Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus (KGMC) will present their 10-year anniversary concert entitled In the Living Years on Saturday, June 3 at the Bijou Theatre. KGMC, initially comprised of 15 members, had their first performance at the 2012 KnoxPride. Since then, the group has grown exponentially, expanding their membership to people in the Tri-Cities. They have also embarked on a regional tour, and performed not only in East Tennessee, but also places like Denver and Washington, D.C.

You have two opportunities to watch KGMC’s 10-year anniversary concert. You can catch In the Living Years at either 3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Bijou Theatre. If you would like to purchase tickets to this concert or learn more about this group, you can head to the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus website for more information.