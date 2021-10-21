PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – We could not think of a better way to celebrate National Apple Day than with a one of a kind apple pie that is truly larger than life.

At the Spotlight Bakery at Dollywood is where you will find a delicious 25 pound apple pie. This was first crafted back in 2015 to commemorate Dollywood’s 25th anniversary.

If you cannot make it out to Dollywood to try out the pie, do not worry! You can have the pie shipped to your house for a holiday or any other special event. For more information, you can head to the Dollywood website.