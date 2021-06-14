Celebrating National Bourbon Day at Knox Whiskey Works

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have an affinity for bourbon, Monday’s national holiday is for you. National Bourbon Day is celebrated every year on June 14.

To celebrate National Bourbon Day, I took a trip over to Knox Whiskey Works. Head distiller Ryan Dickenson said in order for a spirit to be classified as bourbon, it must meet the following requirements:

Be made of a grain mixture that is at least 51% corn

Distilled no greater than 160 proof

Distilled in the United States

Aged in new charred American White Oak Barrels

Barreled no higher than 125 proof and must be bottled above 80 proof

If you want to celebrate National Bourbon Day with our friends over at Knox Whiskey Works, they will be open until 7 p.m. on Monday.