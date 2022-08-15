KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a way to make up for missing National Bowling Day this past weekend, pay a visit to Maple Hall; Knoxville’s premiere bowling alley and lounge.

When you see Maple Hall from Gay Street, it seems like another unassuming restaurant or bar like the many others on their strip in downtown Knoxville. But head inside and go down the stairs and a bowler’s nirvana opens up before you. With a full bar, a vast menu of quick bites and full meals, and of course beautiful bowling lanes you simply cannot beat the Maple Hall experience.

August 13th was National Bowling Day but you can celebrate anytime, just visit the Maple Hall website for more information or to reserve your lane.