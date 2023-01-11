KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You know it for having many benefits to your health and body, and now the cows are getting glory as January 11 marks National Milk Day. It’s to observe the very first time milk was delivered to homes inside sterilized glass bottles, according to National Today.

It took until 1878 before anybody thought to fill bottles with milk and seal them with waxed paper. Before that, conditions for storing milk (let alone delivering it) were unsanitary at best and downright hazardous at worst National Today also states. Now it’s more accessible than ever before, and Cruze Farm works to be a provider of the dairy product.

Being in East Tennessee for decades, they have been able to deliver their milk and even provide a sweet treat. From ice cream to even pizza, there’s so much they have been able to provide customers that all started from milking a cow.

