KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nursing students are being celebrated all over during National Nurses Week.

Alexandra Sain is getting ready to walk across the stage to accept her diploma that will put her education to the test.

Sain, or we should say Dr. Sain, went through the University of Tennessee College of Nursing program and is finishing as a Doctor of Nursing in the psychiatric field. She spent her time at UT gaining hands on experience and even implementing a program specifically geared towards the homeless community and their mental health needs.

Her doctoral project: “Advancing the Care Continuum for the Homeless” is a shelter-based care coordination project focused on mental and emotional health. The project has been executed and used in shelters and has already had much success and good feedback.

It will be no surprise Dr. Sain will continue her success once she walks across that stage.

