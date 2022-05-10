KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Nurse’s Week is in full swing.

All week long Living East Tennessee is celebrating and honoring young students taking on a remarkable and challenging role.

Casey Langsjoen, junior and Megan Tasket, senior have already had more hands on experience than an average nursing student would have at the University of Tennessee’s College of Nursing.

Due to Covid-19 they were able to enter the front lines sooner. Although it was a rewarding feeling, Tasket says working so closely with Covid-19 patients left her in a feeling of helplessness, much of what the majority of medical professionals have felt too.

Langsjoen is gearing up for his last year at UT and hopes to head back home to Seattle to take his Rocky Top knowledge to the test.

You can find more about the nursing program at UT on their website.