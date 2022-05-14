KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All week long Living East Tennessee is giving all praise to nursing students during National Nurses Week.

Whitney Sharp is set to graduate from the University of Tennessee’s College of Nursing program very soon. Her time at UT has been spent working on the front lines gaining as much experience to take her into this rewarding career.

She has currently been working alongside other nurses at East Tennessee Children’s Medical Center and hopes to stay working in the pediatric field.

Her advice to future nursing students, “It is not easy, but it is rewarding and pays off.”

