Breaking News
One man hospitalized after rescue mission from trench collapse in West Knox County

Celebrating our children with A Very Special Arts Festival

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Here across East Tennessee, we celebrate all of our neighbors and coming up there’s a very special arts festival highlighting some wonderful kids in our community. This is a one of kind event celebrating children with disabilities in our community. Shannon Herron and Jane Brannon tell us more about the event and explain this year’s theme!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.