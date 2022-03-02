KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No matter how you pronounce it, the day before Ash Wednesday is a day to focus on a popular Polish pastry.

Coinciding with Fat Tuesday each year, Paczki Day is celebrated before Lent. Paczki are Polish filled doughnut, and they are served every day at Status Dough in Knoxville. For this year’s Paczki Day festivities, Status Dough served up 4 different types of the doughnuts and began preparations a week before the big day.

Status Dough also offers a variety of other doughnuts and coffee. They have 3 locations — two in Knoxville and one in Nashville. To learn more about their business, you can head to the Status Dough website for more information.