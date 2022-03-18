KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is typically all about the Big Orange, but the region went green for St. Patrick’s Day.

Boyd’s Jig and Reel in the Old City got their festivities going early on Thursday. Kicking things off at noon, their St. Patrick’s Day party included food and drink specials, live music, and plenty of patrons cheering on the Vols to a win against Longwood in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Jig and Reel was one of 14 locations that participated in the St. Patrick’s Day Old City Pub Crawl.

You can head to the Jig and Reel website for more information.