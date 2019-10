GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) -- Ripley's Haunted Adventure is gearing up for another fun annual Ripley's Fright Night. Ripley's is throwing it back to the 1980s with the theme, 'Nostalgic Nightmare.'

You'll have the chance to travel back to the '80s with a warped versions of your favorite toys, cartoons, television shows, and movies. The Fright Night shows run every Friday-Sunday at 6 p.m.