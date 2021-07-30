Celebrating the accomplishments of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Disability Independence Day on July 26th commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26th, 1990. The ADA provides protection from employment discrimination as well as better access to goods, services, and communications for people with disabilities.

The day not only celebrates the anniversary of the ADA but it also serves several other purposes. First, the law first broke down barriers individuals with disabilities faced every day. It also marked a timeline of change that soon developed. Over time, common barriers such as narrow doors and small bathroom stalls became accessible to wheelchairs. Other examples include braille signs and crosswalks for the vision impaired. The changes improved mobility and safety.

Beyond structural changes, the act motivated designers to enhanced technology. Often, physical limitations restrict a person’s ability to access legal or health information. New assistive technologies make it possible to obtain the necessary information.

This week, we sat down with Josh Loebner, Director of Strategy, DE&I, PhD Candidate, about his perspective on the ADA.

