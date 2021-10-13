KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee is excited to bring local, live music back for its 2021 Celebrating the Art of Survivorship fall luncheon and silent auction. This year, it will all be done virtually.

The luncheon is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. However, you’ll be able to bid on silent auction items throughout the evening. To purchase tickets, donate, or learn more about the organization visit cancersupportet.org.