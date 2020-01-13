Celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Coming up you have the chance to help celebrate an amendment that would forever change our country. The Suffrage Coalition will kick off their centennial commemoration of the

Nineteenth Amendment with author Elaine Weiss at two events on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Elaine Weiss is the author of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. Weiss will speak at the East Tennessee History Center at 6 p.m.

Wanda Sobieski with the Suffrage Coalition joins us to tell us more about this celebration.