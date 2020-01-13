Celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Coming up you have the chance to help celebrate an amendment that would forever change our country. The Suffrage Coalition will kick off their centennial commemoration of the
Nineteenth Amendment with author Elaine Weiss at two events on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Elaine Weiss is the author of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. Weiss will speak at the East Tennessee History Center at 6 p.m.
Wanda Sobieski with the Suffrage Coalition joins us to tell us more about this celebration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.