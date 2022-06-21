KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Monday, community members and city leaders came together to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth.

Because the Martin Luther King Jr. parade was canceled back in January due to inclement weather, it was rescheduled and took place alongside a Juneteenth celebration. Following the conclusion of the program, a tribute program hosted by the Beck Cultural Exchange Center kicked off at Dr. Walter Hardy Park. The program featured keynote speakers, presentations and performances.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center hosts a number of different events throughout the year. If you would like to find out more about this events or way you can get involved, you can head to the Beck Cultural Exchange Center website for more information.