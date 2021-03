KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Are you ready for two days of non-stop country music? This August, be ready to jam with some country music's finest at the Wolfstock Music Festival. Headlining the event are Jake Owen & Billy Currington with special guests Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, Jordan Davis & Matt Stell!

The festival is set for August 6 and 7 in Louisville, Tennessee. Find ticket information and more on thewolfstock.com