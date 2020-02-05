Closings
Celebrating the next generation of young, Black males

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The UUNIK Academy continues to build up the next generation of African-American males in the Knoxville community.

Founder and Executive Director, Reggie Jenkins, has made it his mission to invest the best resources and premium education tools and strategies into the future leaders of the community. The mission of the UUNIK Academy is to provide African-American males, grades K- 12, a safe space to grow academically, develop their identity and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves throughout their primary, secondary and tertiary educational tracks.

The academy offers year-round educational events, including ACT prep, the STEAMI Summer Institute, a College & Career Fair and so much more!

If interested in supporting the UUNIK Academy, they are just a phone call, e-mail or click away!

