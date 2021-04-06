Celebrating the Tennessee Courthouses on a journey to self-love

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 2021 brought about a new challenge for Knoxville native, Mark Morgan, as he was determined to begin a new journey across the Volunteer State.

Morgan’s goal is to take a photo at all 95 of Tennessee’s county courthouses, a mission he declared at the end of 2020, only to be confirmed by a book he received from his parents during Christmas entitled, “Tennessee Taproots.”

“Little did they know they had given me my roadmap for 2021,” Morgan said, and so his adventure began.

To date, Morgan has visited 43 of the 95 county courthouses across the state of Tennessee. To follow his journey, head over to Facebook and send a friend request to Mark F. Morgan to discover not only the pictures of courthouses, but beautifully painted murals that Morgan will soon turn into a collage at the end of his state-wide adventure.